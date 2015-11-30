Heart and Soul – Saturday, February 4

Join us for a magical night to inspire, awe and wonder about the miracles of modern medicine at the Dorothy and Larry Dallas Heart Center. The Second Annual Heart & Soul event will take place on Saturday, February 4 at the Palladium Saint Louis. Through the use of magic, illusion, themed décor and entertainment, guests will experience a fantasy of delight that is delivered as the evening’s version of the “Glennon Factor.” Guests will be reminded of a very special mission that touches the hearts of all who are introduced to the exceptional care of SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital.
Event Timeline
- 6:30 pm Doors open
- Silent auction opens and cocktail hour
- 7:30 pm Dinner and program
- 8:30 pm Dance the night away with Groovethang!
Dress code: We encourage cocktail, date night or night out on the town attire!
About the Dorothy and Larry
Dallas Heart Center
The Dorothy and Larry Dallas Heart Center at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital makes cardiology care more convenient and more accessible for patients and their families. Our center performs more than 23,000 visits and procedures each year. Having the only pediatric hybrid cardiac catheterization suite in the region allows cardiologists and cardiothoracic surgeons to work together to provide the best options for patients.
How We Put Your Gifts to Work:
Proceeds from this year’s Heart & Soul event will be used to expand our facilities and programs such as implementing ambulatory telemetry for hospitalized children, expanding our 3-D printing capabilities, updating our current electrophysiology lab with new 3-D mapping technology which allows for radiation free procedures, and adding other critical equipment to the Dorothy and Larry Dallas Heart Center.