Heart and Soul – Saturday, February 4

About the Dorothy and Larry

Dallas Heart Center

The Dorothy and Larry Dallas Heart Center at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital makes cardiology care more convenient and more accessible for patients and their families. Our center performs more than 23,000 visits and procedures each year. Having the only pediatric hybrid cardiac catheterization suite in the region allows cardiologists and cardiothoracic surgeons to work together to provide the best options for patients.

How We Put Your Gifts to Work:

Proceeds from this year’s Heart & Soul event will be used to expand our facilities and programs such as implementing ambulatory telemetry for hospitalized children, expanding our 3-D printing capabilities, updating our current electrophysiology lab with new 3-D mapping technology which allows for radiation free procedures, and adding other critical equipment to the Dorothy and Larry Dallas Heart Center.